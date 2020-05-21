US airlines step up safety measures in preparation for recovery

Get our introductory offer at only
[BENGALURU] US carriers JetBlue Airways Corp and United Airlines Holdings Inc announced fresh safety measures on Wednesday aimed at restoring confidence in air travel as several executives pointed to signs domestic demand is improving.
US states are starting to reopen and airlines expect...
