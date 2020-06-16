You are here

Home > Transport

US airlines threaten to ban passengers who refuse to wear masks

Tue, Jun 16, 2020 - 12:09 PM

AB_mask_160620.jpg
US airline passengers who refuse to wear face coverings during the novel coronavirus pandemic could have their flying privileges revoked under tougher enforcement policies, the industry's main lobby group said on Monday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] US airline passengers who refuse to wear face coverings during the novel coronavirus pandemic could have their flying privileges revoked under tougher enforcement policies, the industry's main lobby group said on Monday.

Major US airlines may prevent anyone not wearing a mask...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Pilot's body recovered after US fighter jet crashes off UK coast

Jaguar Land Rover owner sees beginnings of recovery in China

Cargo ship calls at Singapore hub plummet to 27-year low

From crowded tubes to pedal power, London's Covid transport challenge

Mitsubishi Aircraft to focus on SpaceJet certification work this year

Qantas budget arm Jetstar plans to exit Jetstar Pacific JV in Vietnam

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 16, 2020 12:13 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's Lam says opponents of security law are 'enemy of the people'

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday urged opponents of Beijing's plan to impose national security...

Jun 16, 2020 12:11 PM
Energy & Commodities

Retail struggles point to cotton supply glut, stalling rally

[NEW YORK] Cotton growers are facing a growing supply glut as shoppers are slow to return to stores, threatening to...

Jun 16, 2020 12:01 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong expats on edge after the toughest year in decades

[HONG KONG] One of the toughest years in decades for Hong Kong is leading many expats to wrestle anew with the...

Jun 16, 2020 11:49 AM
Life & Culture

China offered two F1 races this year: Shanghai official

[SHANGHAI] China has been invited to host two Formula One races in Shanghai this season but no decision has been...

Jun 16, 2020 11:47 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong will detail relaxed social distancing rules Tuesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's leader said the city will announce a further relaxation of coronavirus-related social...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.