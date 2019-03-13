You are here

Home > Transport

US aviation authority says no update on Boeing, probe continues

Wed, Mar 13, 2019 - 12:02 AM

doc74g6km1sahk1bndxgjwd_doc74g69fgmhh4x12f97gs.jpg
American civil aviation and Boeing investigators search through the debris at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 12, 2019.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Despite a wave of countries grounding the Boeing aircraft involved in another deadly crash, US authorities on Tuesday said it would not make any decision until it has more evidence.

Britain on Tuesday joined four other countries in banning the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane from its airspace, and airlines in several other nations pulled the aircraft as they await the results of the investigation into the crash that killed 157 people in Ethiopia, the second accident involving that model in five months.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has a team in Ethiopia working on the investigation, but said there are "No updates so far."

"We continue to be involved in the accident investigation and will make decisions on any further steps based on the evidence," FAA spokesperson Lynn Lunsford told AFP in an email.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a statement Monday, the FAA said it would "take immediate and appropriate action," if it found any issues that affect safety.

A Lion Air jet of the same model crashed in Indonesia in October, killing 189.

Boeing chief Dennis Muilenburg lamented the latest tragedy, but had no doubts about the safety of the plane.

"We are confident in the safety of the 737 MAX," he said in an email to Boeing workers.

"Speculating about the cause of the accident or discussing it without all the necessary facts is not appropriate and could compromise the integrity of the investigation," he said.

In the wake of the Lion Air crash, the FAA ordered Boeing to update its manual and training requirements, and complete "flight control enhancements" no later than April to reduce "reliance on procedures associated with required pilot memory items."

AFP

Transport

Trump: Today's airplanes 'too complex to fly'

Sumitomo buys Nordic parking lot operator Q-Park from KKR

US regulators order improvements to Boeing jet after latest crash

Changi Airport to almost double cargo handling capacity to support strong growth in region

Volkswagen beats forecasts with 12.1b euros net profit

Oil tanker and fishing boat collide off Hong Kong

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NRMAX12_3721101.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans

Must Read

BP_SilkAir_120319_61.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

Singapore suspends Boeing 737 Max flights after Ethiopian Airlines crash

doc74g21lkuhah1j6ofpjtz_doc6wytcmwxyg41ergi9h8n.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 12, 2019
Real Estate

Lippo Karawaci secures US$1b in funding; names new CEO and CFO in transformation plan

BP_SGretail_120319_81.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales rise 7.6% in January

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening