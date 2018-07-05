You are here

Home > Transport

US car sales mostly up through June as larger vehicles reign

Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

LEADING carmakers on Tuesday reported mostly higher US sales for the first half of 2018, bolstered by a strengthening economy and continued robust demand for larger vehicles despite rising petrol prices.

General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota and Volkswagen all reported higher sales through the end of June, while Ford and Honda reported a modest decline even as they described overall market conditions as robust.

Some analysts have been cautious on the outlook for US car sales given rising interest rates and trade tariff announcements, which could also inflate the costs of vehicles. But carmakers said US market conditions remained healthy amid solid employment trends and a lift from US tax cuts.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The figures lifted the seasonally adjusted annual rate of US car sales to 17.5 million, according to data released by Motor Intelligence.com. That was above the level of 17.1 million predicted by auto analysts at Edmunds.com

"Customers are buying with confidence because the economy is strong and they expect it to remain strong," said Kurt McNeil, General Motors US vice-president of sales operations.

GM, the biggest US carmaker, reported a 4.2 per cent increase in first-half sales to 1.5 million, with sales rising 4.6 per cent in the second quarter to 758,376. It cited double-digit increases in deliveries of pick-up trucks and large SUVs in the second quarter.

"Tax reform raised take-home pay, consumer confidence is high and household balance sheets are healthy," said GM chief economist Elaine Buckberg.

Ford executives said the effects of US trade tensions were too uncertain to predict at this point but they agreed with the upbeat assessment of US market conditions.

June sales were "really solid", said Mark LaNeve, Ford vice-president for US marketing sales and service. Ford's sales declined 1.8 per cent for the first half of 2018 to 1.3 million but rose 1.2 per cent in June to 230,635.

He added that demand for pick-up trucks and other large vehicles was "amazing", with no sign of customers avoiding the vehicles despite higher petrol prices. US petrol prices are about 28 per cent higher than a year ago.

"When the (price increase) is gradual, it doesn't trigger a shift. It's when people are afraid they can't get petrol, you see a change."

Ford's sedan sales fell 12.6 per cent in the first half of 2018, while truck sales rose 4.2 per cent in the same period. SUV sales slipped 0.7 per cent.

Mr LaNeve said consumers were showing surprisingly strong appetite for more gadgets and other "up-level" features, boosting vehicle prices.

Honda's sales also dipped in the first six months of the year, dropping 0.5 per cent. But June sales rose 4.8 per cent from June 2017.

At FCA, sales in the first half of the year rose five per cent to 1.1 million. They were bolstered by the Jeep and Ram Truck brands.

Toyota reported a 3 per cent increase in car sales for the first half of the year to 1.2 million. It had lower sales for Toyota and Lexus brand cars during this period but higher sales for trucks for both brands.

Volkswagen reported a 5.7 per cent increase in June 2018 sales to 28,941. It has seen a 7.2 per cent rise in first-half sales to 172,898. AFP

Transport

CAAS announces initiatives, collaboration efforts to ramp up industry transformation

Vallianz proposes 30-to-1 share consolidation

Seletar's new passenger terminal to open in Dec

Trump may have to turn to foreign bike companies to spite Harley

ANA cancelling 113 flights to inspect engines

Minimum seat size dodged as FAA sees no safety issues

Editor's Choice

Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

BT_20180705_LKHORIZON5_3491248.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers back on collective sale market with S$1.1b reserve price

BT_20180705_KRWANDER5AS61A_3491355.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice

BT_20180705_LKHORIZON5_3491248.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Horizon Towers back on collective sale market with S$1.1b reserve price

BT_20180705_KRWANDER5AS61A_3491355.jpg
Jul 5, 2018
Real Estate

Loh Lik Peng sells Wanderlust Hotel

Jul 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's growth should hold steady in 2018 despite rising trade friction: MAS chief

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening