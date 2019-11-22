You are here

US grants final approval for expanded Delta, Air France, Virgin, KLM joint venture

Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 7:40 AM

US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Thursday granted final approval for an expanded trans-Atlantic joint venture for Delta Air Lines Inc, Air France KLM SA and Virgin Atlantic.
[WASHINGTON] US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Thursday granted final approval for an expanded trans-Atlantic joint venture for Delta Air Lines Inc, Air France KLM SA and Virgin Atlantic.

Reuters first reported Chao's planned tentative approval of the agreement in August. The expanded joint venture replaces two previously approved arrangements in the US-United Kingdom and US-Continental Europe markets and will allow for additional benefits such as more options on European flights, Ms Chao said in a statement.

