You are here

Home > Transport

US in talks with GM over deploying self-driving cars without steering wheels

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WH_gm_221257.jpg
The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is holding talks with General Motors Co on the automaker's petition to deploy a limited number of self-driving vehicles on American roads without steering wheels or other human controls, the head of the agency said last Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Washington

THE US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is holding talks with General Motors Co on the automaker's petition to deploy a limited number of self-driving vehicles on American roads without steering wheels or other human controls, the head of the agency said last Friday.

Acting NHTSA Administrator James Owens said his agency aims to make a decision soon on GM's January 2018 petition as well as a request by Softbank Corp-backed driverless delivery startup Nuro to deploy a limited number of low-speed, highly automated delivery vehicles without human occupants.

The agency's review comes at a time of heightened concerns about the safety of automated piloting systems in vehicles and aircraft, a potential revolution in ground and air transportation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I expect we're going to be able to move forward with these petitions soon - as soon as we can," Mr Owens told Reuters, adding action "definitely" would come next year.

SEE ALSO

Bombshell GM lawsuit has bribes, backdoor schemes

"This will be a big deal because this will be the first such action that will be taken," Mr Owens said.

GM, the No 1 US automaker, confirmed it has been in talks with NHTSA about the petition. Nuro also confirmed it is in talks with NHTSA.

GM chief executive Mary Barra and US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao recently met and discussed the petition at a high level, officials said, but significant work remains at the technical level.

Mr Owens said NHTSA officials are "crawling through these petitions because we want to make sure" they are at least as safe as cars on the roads.

"There's a lot of back and forth between us and the companies," Mr Owens said during a Reuters interview that also included Ms Chao and other Transportation Department officials.

"We're sharing with them thoughts and ideas and concerns. They come back to us with additional information." Ms Chao said it is important that the NHTSA take its time in reviewing the GM petition. Ms Chao suggested that some auto industry officials and analysts were too optimistic about the timing for deployment of fully autonomous vehicles. "I think the complexity was far greater than what a lot of very optimistic advocates were thinking," she said.

In GM's petition, NHTSA is for the first time looking at a vehicle in which all driving decisions are made by a computer rather than a human driver. Nuro, which partnered with Kroger Co last year to deliver groceries, seeks approval not to include a windshield in the vehicle.

The petitions - formal applications for action by the agency - seek exemptions from US vehicle safety rules largely written decades ago that assumed human drivers would be in control of a vehicle. The petitions are for up to 2,500 vehicles per manufacturer.

GM initially said it hoped to win approval to deploy the vehicles by the end of this year. But in July its self-driving unit, Cruise, said it was delaying commercial deployment of cars as more testing of the vehicles was required without specifying a new target date. REUTERS

Transport

Economic issues not a factor in 737 MAX's safety review: US transport chief

Airbus seeking more engines from GE unit as 737 Max falters

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Tesla shares inch closer to Musk's US$420 take-private offer

United cancels 737 MAX flights into June

Pavilion Energy, Total unit sign binding deal to develop LNG bunkering in Singapore

BREAKING

Dec 22, 2019 07:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang executive chairman Ren Yuanlin returns: report

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding's executive chairman Ren Yuanlin has returned after being on leave for more than four...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly