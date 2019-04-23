You are here

Home > Transport

US probes 12 million vehicles over risk air bags won't deploy

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 10:39 PM

[WASHINGTON] The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a possible deadly flaw in some 12.3 million vehicles that could prevent air bags from deploying in a crash.

The agency is examining air-bag control units supplied by parts maker ZF-TRW that could fail due to "electrical overstress" and prevent air bags and seat belt pretensioners from activating as normal in a crash, NHTSA said in a notice on its website Tuesday.

The move is a significant expansion of the preliminary probe NHTSA began last year, which initially focused on certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. The widening inquiry adds autos made by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp from model years 2010 through 2019.

NHTSA said it's identified two substantial crashes - including one that resulted in a fatality - in which air bags didn't deploy in Toyota cars and that electrical overstress is the suspected cause. In an emailed statement, Toyota said it's cooperating with NHTSA's analysis, investigating the issue and will take appropriate action.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fiat Chrysler recalled 1.4 million vehicles with the affected air bag control units in 2016, and NHTSA said it hasn't found related failures on other vehicles made by the company. An FCA spokesman said the company will cooperate with NHTSA's investigation.

BLOOMBERG

Transport

Harley-Davidson profit tops estimates as Trump weighs in

Nissan says senior executive Schillaci to leave amid reshuffle

ComfortDelGro buys Australian bus operator B&E Blanch for A$28.3m

Belt and road initiative: Indonesia, Malaysia rail projects may give China more deals

Thai March domestic car sales rise 8.5% y-o-y: industries federation

Tesla pushes forward on autonomous driving with new computer chip

Editor's Choice

BT_20190423_ABFOOD22_3760677.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

R&D in nutrition, sustainability to drive disruption in food industry

BT_20190423_RMPERENNIAL23_3760691.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point for S$520m

lwx_hyflux_230419_11.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to ask court for further 3-month reprieve from creditors

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
5 Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

Must Read

lwx_OFFICE_230419_79.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study

doc751mx1ljsbobhx8yt9_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc751m29e8qdfiz6zuehm_doc74zfa4affnt14rvm59a5.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat promoted to Deputy Prime Minister from May 1

lwx_grab_230419_86.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

Grab adds Agoda, Booking.com, BookMyShow, HOOQ to super app

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening