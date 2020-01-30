You are here

Home > Transport

US sees record year for private space sector in 2020

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 9:38 AM

rk_NASA_300120.jpg
The US plans to step up its space rocket launches in 2020, officials said on Wednesday, an increase driven largely by private sector companies like SpaceX.
PHOTO: AFP/NASA TV

[WASHINGTON] The US plans to step up its space rocket launches in 2020, officials said on Wednesday, an increase driven largely by private sector companies like SpaceX.

The government is expecting to issue between 40 to 50 licenses in the 2020 budget year which began in October, said Wayne Monteith, the official in charge of space flight at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

By comparison, the FAA gave out 31 licences in 2019. These licenses include rockets that place spacecraft into orbit, but also test flights of space tourism companies like Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, and even the return to Earth of SpaceX's Dragon cargo capsules from the International Space Station.

"This industry is pushing the bounds of what's possible," said Mr Monteith, speaking at the Commercial Space Transportation Conference in Washington.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the height of the Cold War, the US and the Soviet Union made dozens of launches a year, but these were mostly for military purposes and state-financed.

SEE ALSO

SpaceX sucessfully tests Crew Dragon emergency abort system

Monteith hailed SpaceX, which launched the fourth cluster in its high-speed internet satellite constellation Starlink on Wednesday, and is expected to send astronauts to the ISS for the first time this year.

But 2019 also saw the rise of a smaller American company, Rocket Lab, which has completed 10 launches since 2018 using small rockets that took off in New Zealand.

China has led the world in rocket launches in recent years, though its space industry relies heavily on the public sector and military.

There were 34 launches in China in 2019 compared to 21 for the United States and 25 for Russia, according to Gunter's Space Page.

AFP

Transport

Tesla extends profit run, promises record production, driving stock up 13%

Feedback invited on Korean shipbuilders' proposed merger

Asia jet fuel demand slumps as airlines cancel flights amid virus outbreak

Airlines scramble to cancel China flights as virus spreads

Renault names VW's De Meo as CEO, finalises management shakeup

Boeing reports 2019 loss of US$636m, first year in red since 1997

BREAKING

Jan 30, 2020 09:38 AM
Companies & Markets

UOB, clients raise over S$1.8m for charity at Chinese New Year fundraiser

UOB Group Commercial Banking and more than 800 of its clients have collectively raised more than S$1.8 million for...

Jan 30, 2020 09:38 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks edge down on lingering virus jitters; STI opens 0.1% lower

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday amid Wuhan virus fears, despite US and Europe markets closing slightly...

Jan 30, 2020 09:34 AM
Government & Economy

Wuhan virus outbreak tests world’s dependence on China

[HONG KONG] The world is quickly learning how much it depends on China.

Jan 30, 2020 09:24 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Thursday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 5.96...

Jan 30, 2020 09:13 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Suntec Reit, CDLHT, Ascott Reit, Starhill Global, First Reit, EC World Reit, Micro-Mechanics

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Thursday:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly