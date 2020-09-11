You are here

Home > Transport

US set to end enhanced screening of some global travellers for Covid-19: sources

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington

THE US government is set to end enhanced screening of some international passengers for Covid-19 and drop requirements that travellers coming from the targeted countries arrive at 15 designated US airports, according to US and airline officials and a government document seen by Reuters.

The changes are set to take effect as early as Monday, according to the draft rollout plan seen by Reuters, but the move could still be delayed, US officials said.

The administration in February imposed enhanced screening requirements on travellers who had been in China, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Iran and the Schengen region of Europe, and barred most non-US citizens who have been in those locations from coming to the US.

The document says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) "is shifting its strategy and prioritising other public health measures to reduce the risk of travel-related disease transmission".

SEE ALSO

US sells Hong Kong consulate staff compound for HK$2.57b

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

It said that of 675,000 passengers screened at the 15 airports, "fewer than 15 have been identified as having Covid-19". A spokesman for the CDC did not immediately comment.

The "current entry strategy for international arrivals only covers a small portion of the travelling public, requires significant resources and is not sustainable as travel volumes increase", the document said.

Those travellers, who numbered around 6,750 a day as of late August, undergo visual observations, temperature checks and complete traveller declarations. Anyone showing signs of illness or possible exposure is referred for public health assessments.

Airlines for America, a group representing American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, said the group supports "spending scarce screening resources where they can best be utilised and no longer believe that it makes sense to continue screening at these 15 airports given the extremely low number of passengers identified by the CDC as potentially having a health issue". The plan to halt the checks was reported earlier by Yahoo News.

Last month, Reuters reported that the Trump administration's efforts to require airlines to collect contact tracing information from US-bound international passengers had stalled, and that such a mandate is unlikely this year. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

SIA to eliminate 4,300 positions

Chinese EV makers' Tesla-like stock rally leaves market watchers puzzled

McLaren considers sale of global headquarters to raise cash

Indonesia's Waresix closes Series B round, raises US$100m over past year

BP books oil tanker for storage at lowest rate this year: sources

Toyota's research arm says to form an US$800m investment fund

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 11, 2020 12:18 AM
Consumer

American Pharoah's owner files for personal bankruptcy

[NEW JERSEY] The owner of the Triple Crown-winning horse American Pharoah filed for personal bankruptcy protection,...

Sep 11, 2020 12:09 AM
Transport

McLaren considers sale of global headquarters to raise cash

[LONDON] Luxury sports-car maker McLaren Automotive is considering a sale of its global headquarters as part of a...

Sep 10, 2020 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims flattening as labour market momentum ebbs

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hovered at high levels last week,...

Sep 10, 2020 11:28 PM
Banking & Finance

The Hut Group seeks as much as US$2.4b in London IPO

[LONDON] British e-commerce operator The Hut Group said its initial public offering could raise as much as US$2.4...

Sep 10, 2020 11:22 PM
Government & Economy

Saudi sovereign fund PIF weighs investing in Ant IPO

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund PIF is weighing a potential investment in the initial public offering of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SIA to cut 4,300 positions across the group

Liew Mun Leong announces retirement from public service and business roles

AEM ups revenue guidance for FY2020

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Employers urged to step up flexi-hours to ease crowding risk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.