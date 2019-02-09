You are here

Home > Transport

US sues Lockheed, others for alleged kickbacks on nuclear site cleanup

Sat, Feb 09, 2019 - 12:32 PM

[WASHINGTON] The United States has sued Lockheed Martin Corp, Lockheed Martin Services Inc, and Mission Support Alliance LLC, as well as a Lockheed executive for alleged false claims and kickbacks on a multibillion-dollar contract to clean up a nuclear site, the Justice Department said on Friday.

The complaint alleges Lockheed paid more than US$1 million to Mission Support Alliance executives in order to win a US$232 million subcontract for providing management and technology support at the Hanford, Washington site from 2010 through the middle of 2016 at inflated rates.

It also says the defendants lied about the amount of profit included in Lockheed's billing rates.

A Lockheed Martin spokeswoman denied the allegations, saying the company "rejects the suggestion that the corporation or its executives engaged in any wrongdoing. Lockheed Martin will defend this matter vigorously".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the time, MSA was owned by Lockheed Martin Integrated Technology LLC, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, and Centerra Group. It awarded the subcontract to Lockheed's technology group without competition, according to the Justice Department.

The large 586-square mile Hanford nuclear site in southern Washington, established during World War Two to produce plutonium, is considered the biggest environmental cleanup in US history. It is administered by the Department of Energy, Environmental Protection Agency and the state of Washington.

REUTERS

Transport

Tesla's delivery team gutted in recent job cuts: sources

COEs end mostly higher in latest tender

Garuda in talks with Gojek to provide logistics support

FSL Trust units get up to US$25m bridging loan to buy tankers

Jaguar's China woes push Tata Motors shares to its lowest level in a decade

Renault ex-chairman Ghosn to reimburse Versailles palace for cost of 2016 wedding

Editor's Choice

BT_20190209_BRUNCH9A_3691090.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Brunch

The New Retail Playbook

Feb 9, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Gold rush still has legs after recent pullback

BT_20190209_JLCITI9_3691245.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns
3 Hot stock: Best World extends rally, up 5% at midday break
4 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
5 Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

Must Read

BT_20190209_BRUNCH9A_3691090.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Brunch

The New Retail Playbook

Feb 9, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Gold rush still has legs after recent pullback

BT_20190209_JLCITI9_3691245.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns

BT_20190209_JLTRANSFER9_3691220.jpg
Feb 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Remittance fintech TransferWise's head of Asia-Pac expansion leaves

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening