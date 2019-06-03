US transport agency green lights American Airlines Qantas joint venture

The US Transportation Department on Monday said it has granted tentative approval to a bid by American Airlines Group Inc and Qantas Airways Ltd to operate a joint venture.

[WASHINGTON] The US Transportation Department on Monday said it has granted tentative approval to a bid by American Airlines Group Inc and Qantas Airways Ltd to operate a joint venture.

The department issued a show order tentatively approving the joint business agreement and tentatively granting antitrust immunity to the airlines covering international service.

A prior application for a joint venture covering the United States, Australia and New Zealand was rejected in November 2016 by former President Barack Obama's administration.

REUTERS