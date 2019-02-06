You are here

Home > Transport

US Uber driver jailed for life over shooting rampage

Wed, Feb 06, 2019 - 7:09 AM

file73je50xhufld3v1cus.jpg
Former Uber driver Jason Dalton last month admitted six counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and eight firearms charges, just as his trial was scheduled to get under way.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CHICAGO] An Uber driver who killed six people on a shooting spree in the US Midwest was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jason Dalton last month admitted six counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and eight firearms charges, just as his trial was scheduled to get under way.

The married father-of-two, who moonlighted as an Uber driver, went on a shooting rampage in the small city of Kalamazoo in Michigan three years ago, gunning down people at random in between driving for customers.

"When you were shooting my son, and the nine bullets were riveting in and out of his body as he was dying on the ground, were you thinking of your son?" Laurie Smith, who lost her 17-year-old son and her husband, demanded as the court heard victim impact statements.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"What gives you the right to not only destroy my family, but your own as well, and all of the other innocent families?"

Dalton, 48, has offered no public explanation for his crimes. He reportedly told police he was made a "puppet" by the Uber application, which directed him to shoot people over the course of several hours.

Presiding judge Alexander Lipsey told Dalton the reason for the killings "is only going to be known to you and to our creator."

As well as Smith's husband and son, shot 16 times at a car dealership, Dalton murdered four senior citizens in a restaurant parking lot.

A teen who was also at the parking lot was wounded but escaped with his life, as did a 25-year-old mother hit while shielding a group of children.

"You somehow decided that I didn't need my husband any more, or my son," Smith said, turning to look at Dalton who remained expressionless, sunken in his chair, and facing away from speakers throughout the proceeding.

When confirming that he intended to change his plea, Dalton told the presiding judge he had "wanted this for quite a while."

Local TV station WOOD reported that Dalton chose to plead guilty to spare his family and victims' families the ordeal of a trial.

Uber spokeswoman Brooke Anderson said Dalton had been working for the ride-sharing firm for slightly more than a week prior to the shootings and that he had passed a background check.

"There's no background check that would have caught anything with his record, because he didn't have a criminal record," she told AFP.

AFP

Transport

Holiday airline Germania collapses, cancels all flights

Ryanair to restructure, posts quarterly loss

SeedPlus bets on Neuron Mobility to zoom ahead of e-scooter crowd

737 Max software was updated; pilots weren't

Tesla Model 3 owners vent about polar vortex affecting cars

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

Editor's Choice

BT_20190205_VTCNYDE2_3687788.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Consumer

More clicking, but touch and feel still matter for the Lunar New Year

SL_cbd_050219_01.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business interruption resurfaces as top business risk in Singapore

SL_pig_050219_02.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Opinion

CNY: Symbolism in the Year of the Pig

Most Read

1 Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at digital payments firm Wirecard
2 Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL
3 Courts Singapore launches charity arm
4 Former SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek to join UBS global wealth management
5 MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

Must Read

file73u7 reuters.jpg
Feb 6, 2019
Technology

Snapchat parent Snap lifted by quarterly update

BT_20190205_VTCNYDE2_3687788.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Consumer

More clicking, but touch and feel still matter for the Lunar New Year

Feb 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin exchange president's death puts millions out of reach

file72qsku3qjf49v8cl64o.jpg
Feb 6, 2019
Technology

Emerging economies catching up in smartphone adoption: survey

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening