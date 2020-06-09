You are here

Home > Transport

US warns against dealing with top Iran shipper

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 6:57 AM

rk_RISL _090620.jpg
The Treasury Department said sanctions came into effect Monday against the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, known by its acronym IRISL, as well as its Shanghai-based subsidiary E-Sail.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The United States warned on Monday that it would punish any country that deals with Iran's top shipping company, accusing it of contributing to Tehran's contested weapons programmes.

The Treasury Department said sanctions came into effect Monday against the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, known by its acronym IRISL, as well as its Shanghai-based subsidiary E-Sail.

Under the sanctions, the United States threatens unilateral action against any government, business or person that does business with IRISL.

"We urge government authorities worldwide to investigate all IRISL and E-Sail activity in your ports and territorial seas and take appropriate action to put a halt to it," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"The world must be vigilant and take action to prevent Iran from acquiring proliferation-sensitive items that further threaten regional stability and security," he said.

SEE ALSO

Baltic Exchange Shipping Insights

IRISL, which has interests around the globe, is the world's 15th largest shipping line in terms of cargo carried, according to the latest figures available from database Alphaliner.

US officials say that IRISL has shipped sensitive cargo for Iran's military and assisted its ballistic missile program, which Tehran insists is legal as UN Security Council resolutions ban only nuclear-related activity.

IRISL was already under US sanctions related to Iran's nuclear programme, but the latest move toughens the ramifications by targeting it more broadly over weapons of mass destruction.

The United States announced the sanctions in December but delayed their implementation, saying it wanted to give countries time to find other ways to conduct humanitarian trade not subject to US sanctions.

President Donald Trump imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran in 2018 when he walked out of a nuclear deal under which Tehran drastically scaled back its atomic activities in exchange for promises of economic relief.

China remains the primary trading partner of Iran, with US allies leaving the country due to the threat of US sanctions.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Volkswagen names Ralf Brandstaetter brand chief executive

SIA slips on first day of rights shares trading; carrier secures over S$1b of credit facilities

UK kicks off quarantine that will further slam airlines

Volkswagen supervisory board to discuss VW brand leadership: sources

Austria strikes 450m euro bailout deal for Lufthansa unit: sources

Heathrow could cut more than 2,000 jobs if quarantine continues

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 07:04 AM
Energy & Commodities

Iraq is fully committed to the Opec+ cut deal: oil minister

[BAGHDAD] Iraq's new oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar affirmed in a phone call with Saudi energy minister Prince...

Jun 9, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

US recession started in February, ending 128-month expansion

[WASHINGTON] The US economy reached its peak and entered recession in February, ending 128 month of expansion amid a...

Jun 9, 2020 06:59 AM
Transport

Volkswagen names Ralf Brandstaetter brand chief executive

[BERLIN] German auto giant Volkswagen said on Monday that operations chief Ralf Brandstaetter would become the new...

Jun 9, 2020 06:56 AM
Technology

Sony to unveil PS5 games in online event

[SAN FRANCISCO] Sony unveiled plans to showcase games tailored for its planned PlayStation 5 consoles Thursday in a...

Jun 9, 2020 06:54 AM
Technology

Samsung heir avoids arrest over controversial merger

[SEOUL] A South Korean court on Tuesday declined to issue an arrest warrant for the heir to South Korea's Samsung...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.