Vehicle ownership transfer among added services on revamped One.Motoring site

Wed, Nov 07, 2018 - 12:20 PM

Vehicle owners can soon perform more services through the One.Motoring website, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: SCREENGRAB/ONEMOTORING.COM.SG

VEHICLE owners can soon perform more services through the One.Motoring website, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday.

From Nov 26, vehicle owners will be able to use SingPass or CorpPass two-factor authentication (2FA) for four new digital services on the website.

The services are: the transfer of vehicle ownership; transfer of Preferential Additional Registration Fee and Certificate of Entitlement rebate; transfer of Temporary Certificate of Entitlement; and vehicle deregistration.

In addition, the LTA is also replacing hard copy letters, except for summonses, with e-notifications via SMS and e-letters sent to users' One.Motoring accounts. These notifications will update vehicle owners on the status of recent transactions.

The LTA will provide a six-month transition period from November to allow vehicle owners to adapt to the new system. During this period, hard copy letters will continue to be mailed to owners' addresses alongside e-notifications.

Vehicle owners with SingPass or CorpPass will receive a hard copy letter informing them of the shift before the start of the transition period.

In addition, owners of foreign-registered vehicles will be able to apply for a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) before entering Singapore via the website from Nov 26. Applicants can collect and make payment for their permit or Autopass Cards at the LTA offices at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints upon approval.

Come next year, the LTA will also roll out more features such as the online updating of vehicle insurance records and online payment of VEP or Autopass Cards.

The One.Motoring website was revamped earlier this year, in line with Singapore's Smart Nation drive to develop citizen-centric solutions.

The website features a personalised dashboard for vehicle owners to view their vehicle details at a glance and easily access digital services, such as the renewal of road tax.

In addition, the LTA has also introduced more digital kiosks at its Sin Ming Office's e-lobby. It will also move towards an appointment-based system for counter services by 2020.

THE STRAITS TIMES

