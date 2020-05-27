You are here

Home > Transport

Virgin Atlantic suitors narrow with clock ticking on new funding

Wed, May 27, 2020 - 9:28 AM

rk_VirginAtlantic_270520.jpg
Virgin Atlantic Airways' lineup of potential backers has narrowed as Richard Branson's airline races the clock to secure a bailout, people with knowledge of the situation said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Virgin Atlantic Airways' lineup of potential backers has narrowed as Richard Branson's airline races the clock to secure a bailout, people with knowledge of the situation said.

Chief executive officer Shai Weiss made follow-up presentations to four remaining interested parties over the weekend, according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing a private matter. Virgin Atlantic pitched its plans for surviving the coronavirus crisis to a dozen firms earlier this month.

The airline is seeking to pin down emergency funding in the next two to three weeks, with restructuring specialist Alvarez & Marsal continuing to work on a so-called pre-packaged administration should it fail to secure support, the people said.

The trans-Atlantic specialist's survival plan is based on securing around £750 million (S$1.31 billion) to shore up liquidity, including £500 million in private or state funding. In addition, the rescue package would include an injection from founder Mr Branson, and guarantees for credit card receipts, the people said.

In an email, Virgin Atlantic said it's "exploring all available options" to obtain external funding. Construction discussions continue with stakeholders including the UK government, and "meanwhile the airline remains in a stable position".

SEE ALSO

Shares in Latin America's biggest airline LATAM plunge after bankruptcy filing

Virgin may need to ask the UK government to underwrite any private money, one of the people said.

If no offers of investment are forthcoming, Britain could alternatively provide a loan or take a direct stake in the airline, invoking the Project Birch rescue plan for strategically important companies unable to tap a Bank of England-administered fund because of their poor credit ratings, the person said.

Either measure would require a softening of the government's stance on Virgin Atlantic, after the Department for Transport pushed back against contributing to a bailout earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, billionaire Mr Branson has begin selling shares of his Virgin Galactic Holdings space venture to raise cash, while Virgin Atlantic has announced that it's cutting 3,150 jobs and shutting its London Gatwick hub to survive.

Insolvency procedures remain a last resort, the people said, though the pre-pack model being explored by Alvarez and Marsal can allow businesses that are viable but overrun by debt to make a fresh start rather than be broken up.

Among the firms initially briefed by Mr Weiss as part of an investor search led by Houlihan Lokey were Deutsche Bank, Apollo Global Management, Cerberus Capital Management, Centerbridge Partners and Greybull Capital.

 

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Amazon in advanced talks to buy self-driving startup Zoox: WSJ

SpaceX readies for blast-off with Nasa astronauts aboard

Shares in Latin America's biggest airline LATAM plunge after bankruptcy filing

Temasek unit leading consortium to rescue PIL

Covid-19 to accelerate shifts in global supply chains but Singapore can still play to strengths

Too long onboard but, perhaps, less time spent working

BREAKING NEWS

May 27, 2020 09:44 AM
Government & Economy

US Department of Justice closing insider trading probes into three senators: WSJ

[BENGALURU] The US Department of Justice is closing probes into three US senators over stock trades made shortly...

May 27, 2020 09:41 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares start slightly higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note Wednesday, extending gains into a third day as traders...

May 27, 2020 09:36 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open muted on Wednesday; STI up 0.01% 

SINGAPORE shares entered Wednesday’s morning session barely moved, with the Straits Times Index gaining 0.21 point...

UPDATED 4 min ago
May 27, 2020 09:11 AM
Garage

Chinese delivery mogul's wealth doubles to US$10b in months

[SHANGHAI] Meituan Dianping founder Wang Xing's fortune has nearly doubled since his company emerged from the depths...

May 27, 2020 09:05 AM
Garage

Amazon in advanced talks to buy self-driving startup Zoox: WSJ

[BENGALURU]  Amazon.com Inc is in advanced talks to buy self-driving startup Zoox Inc, in a move that would expand...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.