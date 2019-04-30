You are here

Home > Transport

Virgin Australia delays Boeing 737 Max order

Tue, Apr 30, 2019 - 11:49 AM

lwx_virgin_300419_51.jpg
Virgin Australia said on Tuesday it had delayed delivery of its order of 48 Boeing 737 Max aircraft over safety concerns, following two deadly crashes.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Virgin Australia said on Tuesday it had delayed delivery of its order of 48 Boeing 737 Max aircraft over safety concerns, following two deadly crashes.

The 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since mid-March following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight and an earlier Lion Air crash in Indonesia, which killed a total of 346 passengers and crew.

Virgin Australia said in a statement that it was deferring delivery of its first batch of planes from November 2019 to July 2021.

"Safety is always the number one priority for Virgin Australia. As we have previously stated, we will not introduce any new aircraft to the fleet unless we are completely satisfied with its safety," Virgin chief executive Paul Scurrah said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are confident in Boeing's commitment to returning the 737 Max to service safely and as a long-term partner of Boeing, we will be working with them through this process."

Virgin also said it was shifting some of its orders of 737 Max 8s to Max 10s while keeping the total at 48 planes.

The Virgin announcement comes as Boeing executives faced several shareholder challenges on Monday at its annual general meeting, with the crisis raising questions about whether the aerospace giant put profits ahead of safety to market a new narrow-body plane.

The US firm has said both crashes involved erroneous information generated by the anti-stall system.

But it has defended the design of the Max saying multiple factors can contribute to catastrophic accidents.

Boeing expects the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct a test flight of a software fix for the anti-stall system soon.

AFP

Transport

US lags, China expands in race for electric vehicle dominance

Toyota to assemble Lexus in Canada: Trudeau

Peru bans electric scooters from sidewalks, pedestrian zones

Boeing wins confidence of shareholders, prepares for key 737 Max test flight

Daimler will pull Smart mini-cars out of United States, Canada

Scoot to scrap flights to 4 cities, braces for slower growth

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
5 Hot stock: No Signboard shares down by as much as 9.5% after CAD probes share buyback

Must Read

lwx_dbs_300419_47.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC lowers DBS to 'hold' after post-earnings rally

lwx_temasek_300419_50.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek gears up for more US deals

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit raises US$94m in oversubscribed issue of new units at US$0.824 apiece

Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening