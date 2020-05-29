You are here

Virgin Australia's administrator to shortlist two bidders early next week

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 1:11 PM

The administrator of Virgin Australia Holdings said it expected to shortlist two preferred bidders early next week after parties confirmed non-binding indicative proposals to acquire the airline on Friday.
[SYDNEY] The administrator of Virgin Australia Holdings said it expected to shortlist two preferred bidders early next week after parties confirmed non-binding indicative proposals to acquire the airline on Friday.

Brookfield, which pulled out of the first bidding round and was not on the initial shortlist of four, submitted a proposal on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Brookfield declined immediate comment.

