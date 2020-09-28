You are here

Volkswagen, Chinese ventures to invest 15b euros in electric vehicles

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 4:59 PM

af_wolkswagen_280920.jpg
Volkswagen said on Monday it and three local joint ventures plan to invest around 15 billion euros (S$24.02 billion) in electric mobility in China, the world's biggest car market, between 2020 and 2024.
PHOTO: AFP

With the investment by Volkswagen and its three joint ventures with FAW Group, SAIC Motor and JAC, the German carmaker will build 15 different battery electric or plug-in hybrid models in China by 2025.

The Wolfsburg-based carmaker will start making electric vehicles based on its MEB architecture at two Chinese factories from October. It will source EV batteries from CATL, Guoxuan and A123.

REUTERS

