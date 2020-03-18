You are here

Volkswagen halts output at three Polish plants over coronavirus

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 2:54 PM

Volkswagen will halt the production of commercial vehicles at its plants in Poznan, Swarzedz and Wrzesnia in Poland starting on Thursday, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

"The pandemic caused by coronavirus clearly impacts our whole operation...Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has decided to halt production in all three production factories," said Thomas Sedran, the head of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, in the statement.

The measures will be in place for at least two weeks, the company said.

Volkswagen said earlier this week that it would suspend production at a number of its sites in Europe.

REUTERS

 

