You are here

Home > Transport

Volvo-backed Polestar in talks to raise US$500m

Fri, Oct 30, 2020 - 12:16 PM

nz_Polestar_301068.jpg
Polestar, the electric-car maker controlled by Volvo Car and its owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is in talks with investors to raise at least US$500 million, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Polestar, the electric-car maker controlled by Volvo Car and its owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is in talks with investors to raise at least US$500 million, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The automaker is seeking a valuation of about US$6 billion, said one of the people, who requested anonymity because the discussions are private. A funding round hasn't been finalised, and terms could still change.

A representative for Geely in China wasn't immediately able to comment. A China-based Polestar spokesperson declined to comment, as did a Volvo China-based representative. Volvo representatives in Europe and the US weren't immediately responsive outside of regular business hours.

Gothenburg, Sweden-based Polestar, led by chief executive officer (CEO) Thomas Ingenlath, has been touted as a potentially fierce rival to Tesla, currently the world's No 1 manufacturer of electric vehicles. Sales of the cleaner, more intelligent cars have been soaring in Europe and recovering in China as consumers opt for vehicles that are better for the environment.

Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson said last year that Volvo is seeking a valuation for Polestar that's comparable with peers NIO of China and Tesla.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Polestar's second vehicle, the Polestar 2, its first all-electric car, started production in March at Zhejiang Geely's plant in Luqiao, China. In September, the automaker said it would put another car, the Polestar Precept, into production. That vehicle's interiors will be made out of recycled PET bottles and cork vinyl as well as reclaimed fishing nets.

Electric cars release about 40 per cent less carbon dioxide than an average internal combustion engine during operation, according to analysis by BloombergNEF.

Volvo Cars and Geely both form part of the stable of Chinese billionaire Li Shufu, who has a net worth of about US$20.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mr Li, who also is also Daimler's largest shareholder, has championed consolidation as a way for automakers to pool resources for initiatives like self-driving cars and electrification. He's built a global carmaking empire over the past two decades, securing stakes in European legacy brands such as Lotus as well as investing in Malaysian auto company Proton.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport

Four ride-hailing firms bag operating licences from LTA

Qatar to prosecute those behind invasive airport searches

Honeywell profit falls 53% as aerospace unit sales slump

Fleet size at biggest A320neo customer IndiGo will shrink for two years

Toyota to invest 52.2b yen in KDDI to deepen ties for 'connected car'

Air France-KLM slashes year-end capacity on pandemic surge

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 30, 2020 09:13 PM
Garage

Four ride-hailing firms bag operating licences from LTA

SINGAPORE'S Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded ride-hail service operator licences to Grab, Gojek, TADA and...

UPDATED 19 min ago
Oct 30, 2020 09:00 PM
Banking & Finance

China's banks facing persistent bad loan pressures after Q3 earnings drop

[SHANGHAI] China's largest state-owned lenders will see bad loan pressures persist in coming quarters as some...

Oct 30, 2020 08:54 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer spending beats expectations in September

[WASHINGTON] US consumer spending increased more than expected in September, but a resurgence in Covid-19 cases...

Oct 30, 2020 08:34 PM
Government & Economy

Mahathir denies promoting violence with 'right to kill French' posts

[KUALA LUMPUR] Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday denied promoting violence by saying that...

Oct 30, 2020 08:31 PM
Government & Economy

US election a boon for bookmakers with bets at US$1b

[LONDON] The US presidential election is proving a boon for bookmakers, with estimates that more than US$1 billion...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Robinsons Singapore throws in the towel after 162 years

Four ride-hailing firms bag operating licences from LTA

Wilmar Q3 net profit rises 20% to US$536.6m; proposes special dividend for successful YKA listing

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hot stock: Keppel rises 5.4% on return to profitability

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for