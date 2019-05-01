You are here

Home > Transport
STRAIT TALK

When things go wrong at sea . . .

Salvors and insurers enter the picture. Salvors are likely to see continued demand for their services; insurers might be headed for rough times
Wed, May 01, 2019 - 5:50 AM

FEWER ships get into real trouble these days than a few decades ago, but when they do, the risks can be much greater now, with very large vessels and massive quantities of pollutive substances often on board.

When ships become casualties, two groups within the shipping community become

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Transport

FAA starts bid to restore confidence in 737 Max - and itself

Airbus keeps targets after Saudi writedown takes shine off earnings

How Senna's death made Formula One safer

Daimler to pull Smart mini-cars out of US and Canada

UK car output to collapse on no-deal Brexit: industry

EU court advisor sides with Airbnb in row in France

Editor's Choice

BT_20190430_SPCVCAIM25LGYN_3767249.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Garage

Downturn could pare appetite of corporate venture capitalists

lwx_blumont_300419_2.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

John Soh touted Blumont as the next Rio Tinto, says remisier

BP_PRINT3_300419_6.jpg
Apr 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Challenger chief, management defend offer price, dividend payout

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 DBS Q1 profit up 9% to S$1.65b on 'healthy business momentum', higher net interest margin
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

May 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

Savings hacks for millennials and more

May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust

BT_20190501_CHEVRON_3768802.jpg
May 1, 2019
Real Estate

Oxley confirms S$1.025b sale of Chevron House

May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Work trends change, but a strong labour movement still crucial

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening