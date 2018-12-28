You are here

On the edge of a new Cold War

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 5:50 AM

DECADES after the 1970s era of detente wound down the tension between the world's two most powerful nations, a new cold war is putting the freeze on global ties.

An iron curtain has come down, one that threatens to divide two superpowers and prompt the rest of the world to pick a side.

Greatly strained trade relations between the US and China are carrying into 2019, amid clashes over the new warhead: technology. In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, a look at the state of play, and how Asean might fare, as we teeter on the brink.

Gone are the top-down notions of style as laid down by a czar. Coach is turning the concept of luxury on its head, the American brand's CEO and president Joshua Schulman tells us in The Raffles Conversation.

With 2018 almost out the door, CFA Singapore Insights looks back grimly at what has possibly been the worst year for broad market returns. And hold on to your seats, because 2019 will be marked by greater market disruption and volatility.

What's it like to be a living and breathing crash test dummy for a motorcycle apparel company? Our motoring writer crosses Morocco on two wheels to find out - unwittingly. Catch his thrills and spills in The Steering Column.

In The Finish Line, our columnist lists his wishes for the year ahead in sports.

And in our Health page this weekend, a look at a common chronic ailment that impacts the quality of life of so many - nasal allergies or allergic rhinitis.

