IBM estimates that up to 80 per cent of an organisation's data is offline or in a silo.

"Boosting data quality: How to make a plan for storage, usage and governance"

DATA storage and consumption are growing rapidly as businesses undergo a digital transformation and embrace machine learning.

Businesses need to have high-quality, reliable data, which means data governance is an essential practice.

For those seeking to improve their data governance, here are some considerations.

Collecting data is useless without having a plan for how you will use that data and how you will keep that data safe and complete.

Data needs to be treated consistently across all departments and areas of an organisation. That’s where data governance comes into play.

No matter what industry you’re in, you need a system of rules, processes, procedures and accountability for every stakeholder...