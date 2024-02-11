Subscribers

Make your company’s data accessible to all to create business impact

Brad Kasell

Published Sun, Feb 11, 2024 · 9:00 am
Every individual in the company, including the CEO, should have immediate access to an accurate view into the business whenever he needs it.
SINGAPORE businesses are facing challenges to productivity and profitability. These may come in the form of labour shortages and higher business costs.

Easy access to company data can help alleviate those challenges, allowing executives to make faster and better-informed decisions.

The industry buzzword for this is data democracy, which has three main characteristics:

Imagine what would be possible if product engineers could focus on innovation and anticipating customer needs, rather than resolving issues and keeping the lights on. Imagine if they could create new revenue streams through data-led insights.

Increasing data usability by just 10 per cent can increase revenue for a Fortune 1000 company...

