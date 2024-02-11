Every individual in the company, including the CEO, should have immediate access to an accurate view into the business whenever he needs it.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Subscribe to The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month *

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month * SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thank you for registering!

Already have an account? Log in

"Make your company’s data accessible to all to create business impact"

SINGAPORE businesses are facing challenges to productivity and profitability. These may come in the form of labour shortages and higher business costs.

Easy access to company data can help alleviate those challenges, allowing executives to make faster and better-informed decisions.

The industry buzzword for this is data democracy, which has three main characteristics:

Imagine what would be possible if product engineers could focus on innovation and anticipating customer needs, rather than resolving issues and keeping the lights on. Imagine if they could create new revenue streams through data-led insights.

Increasing data usability by just 10 per cent can increase revenue for a Fortune 1000 company...