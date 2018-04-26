At a glance: Tax rates across Asean

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) has taken significant steps towards economic integration, particularly with the launch of the Asean Economic Community. Import tariffs have been reduced and the Asean member states have agreed to eliminate certain withholding taxes and complete double taxation agreements.

But companies interested to venture into or invest in the Asean markets will need to be aware that taxation regimes still vary widely across the 10 member states.

Here is ASEAN BUSINESS’ summary table of the key tax rates across the 10 Asean markets.

Our huge caveat: these are merely the “headline” rates. Often, there exist multiple criteria on when the rates do and do not apply, as well as rebates and exemptions for certain businesses. So the effective tax bill may differ hugely, depending on the type of business, its significance to the particular market, and its profitability. Personal income tax rates also refer the top marginal rates for each market.

We’ve also provided references below to sources and publications, should you require it. The following table is intended only for quick reference.