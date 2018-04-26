At a glance: Taxes in the Philippines

Tax reforms are underway in the Philippines.

The Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law has, since January this year, jacked up or introduced excise taxes on fuels, cigarettes, sugary drinks, automotive vehicles, and other goods. Tax revenues collected on these were to offset a fall in personal income tax revenue - the restructured tax regime for individuals sees a higher tax-exempt annual salary cap of 250,000 Philippine pesos.

The government expects TRAIN to add around PHP 90 billion to its tax takings, and said that tax takings have already started to rise, climbing 19 per cent in the first five months of 2018.

Hikes in fuel prices have prompted calls for the TRAIN law to be suspended, but the Duterte administration has said that such a suspension would have a minimal and short-term impact on inflation, and could stifle growth. The government says tax revenues are much needed to support its ambitious “Build, Build, Build Program”, aimed at bridging the infrastructure gap between the Philippines and its Asean neighbours.

Here are the key tax rates: