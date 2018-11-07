Christmas still tops for e-commerce sales in Southeast Asia: Meltwater

There might be an increasing number of dates appearing on the calendar when it comes to e-commerce sales such as Black Friday and Singles’ Day, but the traditional Christmas holiday still represents the majority of online engagement, according to a new study by Meltwater.

In its report ‘Ecommerce in SEA: Supercharging Holiday Sales Through Social Media’, it found that Christmas shopping pulled in 56.6 per cent of chatter, while Black Friday represented 22.5 per cent of buzz. Fast-growing Singles’ Day – a shopping holiday started by Chinese internet company Alibaba in 2009 – is credited with kicking off the nearly two-month shopping period, and accounted for 20.9 per cent of social media conversations.

Meltwater had analysed consumer sentiment during the year-end shopping period last year to help ecommerce companies better reach their audiences.

Within the region, Indonesia drove the highest volume of conversations with 57 per cent – not surprising considering the country’s increased internet penetration and smartphone usage in recent years. Philippines and Malaysia represented 30 per cent and 12 per cent respectively, while Singapore brought in 1 per cent of the buzz.

The e-commerce giants led the way when it came to online shopping. In Singapore, Amazon dominated social media with 51 per cent of online conversations; Shopee led the buzz in Indonesia; Qoo10 was the most talked about in the Philippines; and Lazada was tops in Malaysia.

Mimrah Mahmood, Regional Director, Media Solutions, Meltwater Asia Pacific said: “The common thread between the winning brands – whether that is Lazada, Amazon or Shopee – lies in their early planning and ability to start campaigns earlier. Whether that is locking down influencers early or working with merchants for promotional activity, it’s clear that having a first mover advantage in such a competitive environment is critical.”

The report identified key tips to help brands win the shopping season blitz:

1. Leverage Data - Leverage cross-device data to stay on top of shoppers’ needs and foster even deeper connections.

2. Start Early - Get the ball rolling with concentrated marketing efforts as early as possible.

3. Personalise It - Demonstrate a deeper understanding of individual shopping patterns by providing consumers with customised and curated offers.

4. Reward The Loyal - Using purchase history, online and social behaviour, brands can engage and reward customers.

“Data from social listening can help brands test the effectiveness of campaigns and derive actionable insights. By understanding the volume and sentiment of what’s being said about them during a specific period or in relation to a specific topic, brands can identify whether or not it is worth investing more resources towards that end,” added Mr Mahmood.