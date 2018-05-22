Improved aviation infrastructure needed to spur growth in Asean, says Liew Mun Leong
BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN
[SINGAPORE] Economic growth in Asean countries can be accelerated if more is done to improve their infrastructure within the region, especially in the area of aviation, said Liew Mun Leong, chairman of Surbana Jurong Private Ltd and chairman of Changi Airport Group, on Monday morning.
