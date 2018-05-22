Asean / infrastructure

Improved aviation infrastructure needed to spur growth in Asean, says Liew Mun Leong

Currently, the Asean region is "grossly deficit" in infrastructure facilities, which severely hinders its global connectivity, says Mr Liew.
MAY 22, 2018

[SINGAPORE] Economic growth in Asean countries can be accelerated if more is done to improve their infrastructure within the region, especially in the area of aviation, said Liew Mun Leong, chairman of Surbana Jurong Private Ltd and chairman of Changi Airport Group, on Monday morning.

