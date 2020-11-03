Investors in Thailand undeterred by political unrest: Report

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 - 14:19
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT
2 -min read
Listen to this article
file7cxukg7hq2f10nocwaa8.jpg
file7cxukg7hq2f10nocwaa8.jpg, by leowhma
Thai politician Warong Dechgitvigrom addressing a pro-monarchy demonstration in Bangkok on Oct 27, 2020.
PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY

POLITICAL unrest in Thailand is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the economy, despite earlier pressure from the Covid-19 outbreak, watchers have said.

That’s as foreign direct investment (FDI) remains on track with a “healthy pipeline” in the works, according to a note on Tuesday (Nov 3) from DBS economist Radhika Rao and currency strategist Philip Wee.

“Inbound tourism, which is usually hurt by domestic unrest or protests, is already under pressure due to the pandemic,” the analysts added. “While ongoing political protests compound the challenging growth environment due to the coronavirus, the fallout might not be long-lasting, barring an escalation in tensions.”

Even though political challenges since 2012 have hurt business and consumer confidence, the report noted that there were also other factors affecting FDI fluctuations - such as a global supply chain shift that benefited other Asean markets, especially Vietnam.

Still, “the trend does not suggest that FDI commitments have been deterred”, it said, citing growth drivers such as Thailand’s manufacturing capabilities. The DBS team also highlighted investment incentives, such as a five-year corporate tax cut of 50 per cent announced last year, which are expected to maintain the economy’s competitiveness against its regional peers.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Rather than a large material impact on the economy, the main drawback from political tensions in Thailand “has been a slower and gradual reform process, due to a fluidity in the leadership transition”, the report concluded. But it also noted that a fiscal spending package is already under way, while disbursement of FY2021 Budget funds is unlikely to face the delay of the year prior.

Thailand

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article

related_articles

Oct 22, 2020 05:50 AM
US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Government & Economy

Thailand weighs impact of upcoming US elections

THAILAND - in the grip of another round of street protests that could end in violence and enhanced military rule -...

Oct 19, 2020 05:50 AM
ASEAN BUSINESS
ASEAN Business

No quick fix in sight for anaemic Thai economy

THAILAND'S economy is heading for a contraction of between 8 and 10 per cent this year, and with mounting political...

Oct 16, 2020 05:50 AM
ASEAN BUSINESS
ASEAN Business

Thai state of emergency: analysts, firms remain bullish

IT'S still mostly business as usual for Singapore companies in Thailand, despite tightening emergency regulations...

Breaking

Nov 3, 2020 02:10 PM
Consumer

Delivery giant Meituan weighing second listing in China: sources

[NEW YORK] Meituan is considering a second listing in China as soon as next year after its Hong Kong shares more...

Nov 3, 2020 02:08 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares gain 2% as central bank trims rates, expands bond buying

[BENGALURU] Australian shares on Tuesday closed 2 per cent higher to notch their best session in nearly a month,...

Nov 3, 2020 01:53 PM
Garage

Temasek, Heritas Capital invest in China agrifood tech fund by Bits x Bites

CHINESE venture capital Bits x Bites has achieved the US$30 million first close of its new US$70 million fund to...