Singapore waste-management company 800 Super expands into Cambodia

Wednesday, January 27, 2021 - 17:53
3 -min read
WASTE management company 800 Super has successfully broken into Cambodia's solid-waste management sector. The Singapore company, with its joint-venture partner in Cambodia, GAEA Waste Management, was awarded a 10-year contract for waste collection and transportation for one of the three zones in the country's capital, Phnom Penh.

The joint venture will be responsible for collecting and transporting solid waste from five sub-zones in Zone 1 of the city to a transfer station, and then to a regional landfill shared by Phnom Penh and the provinces around it.

The estimated waste quantity, around 1,040 tonnes per day last year, is projected to go up to around 2,700 tonnes per day by 2030 as the city grows.

Notably, 800 Super intends to introduce a range of technologies to support the long-term needs of Cambodia's growing urban centres. For a start, the waste-management firm will introduce the GPS fleet-management system now being used in Singapore to track and manage its assets, as well as enhance its workers' safety in Phnom Penh.

800 Super has, with support from Enterprise Singapore (ESG), incorporated a range of technology in its operations in Singapore to improve productivity and increase efficiency. One example is the use of real-time operation monitoring powered by RFID (radio-frequency identification) tags on trucks and bins to ensure the trucks are efficiently performing their duties and bins are properly emptied.

These, along with other technologies developed by Singapore startups, will be incorporated throughout the contract's tenure.

William Lee, chief executive officer of 800 Super, said: "The 800 Super-GAEA joint venture will bring in our collective experience and expertise in working with the Phnom Penh Capital Administration to enhance Phnom Penh's cleanliness and liveability. We will also continue to explore new opportunities in Cambodia, a very important market in our growth strategy."

The Phnom Penh Capital Administration selected the 800 Super-GAEA joint venture from over 20 bidders, which had taken part in the tender the administration launched last March.

ESG, the National Environment Agency and Infrastructure Asia had worked together to share Singapore's solid waste management experience and best practices to ensure sustainable waste management with the Cambodian authorities.

Ng Chun Pin, deputy chief executive officer for planning, corporate and technology of the National Environment Agency, said: "This contract is a significant milestone for Singapore's environmental-services (ES) sector, and a strong affirmation of the close collaborations between agencies to help our ES companies internationalise."

He added that the venture was an affirmation of the capabilities and gumption of Singapore's homegrown environmental sector, which is "able to bring value not only through its expertise and experience, but also the integration of technology and innovation to make its services more productive and efficient".

