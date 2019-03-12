You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Amazon, Google Forays into banking seen as threat by RBC's CEO

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 10:54 PM

file742z9bmso2cbh0w0575.jpg
Royal Bank of Canada's chief executive officer Dave McKay told investors on Tuesday that he's increasingly worried about the so-called Fang companies - Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc - getting into banking.
REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Royal Bank of Canada's Dave McKay is feeling the bite of the Fangs.

The lender's chief executive officer told investors on Tuesday that he's increasingly worried about the so-called Fang companies - Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc and Google parent Alphabet Inc - getting into banking. The companies are already inserting themselves between the bank and its customers as people increasingly turn to the technology giants when shopping for financial services, Mr McKay said.

"They are getting between us and the moments of truth of our customers, and currently what they do with that is they sell that insight back to us in the form of search and advertising and other perspectives, and they earn a certain amount of economic rent," Mr McKay said at the RBC Financial Institutions Conference in New York. The amount of money tech companies are seeking from banks "is growing," he said.

The finance industry has become increasingly concerned that major tech companies might try to sideline banks by handling more of their customers' payments, offering loans or accepting deposits - even if those services open them up to more regulation. Mr McKay said his goal is to build out services that allow Royal Bank to be a bigger part of a customer's life before they have to make a financial choice.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I do get calls from the Fangs after I do these events," Mr McKay said. "Moving higher up in the funnel of decision-making and life moments before the financing decision or before the banking decision is mission-critical in us taking control in that journey and not being beholden to somebody else's platform."

AFP

Banking & Finance

Sweden wants a bank tax that ‘really hits’ the right targets

Britain's Aldermore says costs of managing risk rise on Brexit concerns

Pound extends rally as May secures Brexit deal revision

Australian regulator rebukes banks for delays in fixing faulty systems

HSBC chases Asia's wealthiest with new ultra-high-net-worth team

Citi joins UBS in setting up Singapore currency trading hub

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NRMAX12_3721101.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans

Must Read

BP_SilkAir_120319_61.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

Singapore suspends Boeing 737 Max flights after Ethiopian Airlines crash

doc74g21lkuhah1j6ofpjtz_doc6wytcmwxyg41ergi9h8n.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 12, 2019
Real Estate

Lippo Karawaci secures US$1b in funding; names new CEO and CFO in transformation plan

BP_SGretail_120319_81.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales rise 7.6% in January

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening