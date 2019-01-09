You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars firm as Sino-US talks extended

Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 12:00 PM

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar rose to a three-week high on Wednesday as speculation swirled that Beijing and Washington might be making progress in resolving their trade dispute, lifting Asian share markets and risk sentiment.

The talk helped offset disappointing domestic data on home building which suggested the sector would be a drag on the economy in 2019 after several years of strength.

The Aussie dollar still edged up 0.3 per cent to US$0.7162, snapping resistance at US$0.7150 and on track for the next chart barrier at US$0.7200.

The New Zealand dollar firmed 0.4 per cent to US$0.6752, taking it back toward Monday's top of US$0.6766.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The United States and China extended their latest trade talks into Wednesday amid signs of progress on issues including purchases of US farm and energy commodities and increased access to China's markets.

There were also report President Donald Trump was keen to get a deal done soon in the hope it would help Wall Street recoup some of the steep losses suffered in recent months.

The optimism outweighed data showing approvals to build new homes in Australia dived a surprisingly sharp 9.1 per cent in November to hit the lowest since mid-2013.

"It's a sign that builders, unsurprisingly, are less keen to add to the residential pipeline in an environment of falling prices in Sydney and Melbourne," said NAB economist Kaixin Owyong.

"These data are consistent with business conditions in the construction sector declining from late 2017 peaks."

A more positive note was struck by figures on job vacancies which showed an increase of 1.3 per cent to a record high in the three months to November.

Over in New Zealand, a survey from ANZ showed job advertisements fell 3.5 per cent in December, from the previous month, pointing to some cooling in what has been a very strong labour market.

For bonds, the improvement in risk sentiment nudged prices lower with Australian three-year bond futures off 1.5 ticks at 98.150. The 10-year contract eased 3.5 ticks to 97.6600.

New Zealand government bonds were little changed, with 10-year yields holding at 2.42 per cent.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

PAL Network to develop insurtech products for Toyota Tsusho and Allianz Malaysia

ESR, AXA IM and sovereign fund in logistics venture

China Taiping Insurance Singapore eyes regional growth, wealth management

Singapore banks may serve up enough of a lukewarm gruel

Search for new World Bank head to test Trump's 'America First' mantra

HNA touts assets for sale as funding crunch intensifies

Editor's Choice

file6ubuqlysdf8n7ile2o6.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

BT_20190109_ALLGREEN_3663355.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

RV Altitude, Fyve Derbyshire and Fourth Avenue Residences poised to kick off 2019 launches

Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hi-P falls 4.66% as Maybank downgrades it to 'sell'

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
4 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
5 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel

Must Read

bp_sgcondo_080119_33.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents dip 0.2% in December; HDB rents up 0.6%: SRX flash estimates

file6ubuqlysdf8n7ile2o6.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure

ak_sgskyline_0901.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
SME

Singapore SMEs get help going digital from the get-go with new initiative

SL_SGXl _171218_27.jpg
Jan 9, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Rich Capital, KrisEnergy, Swee Hong, OKP Holdings, Chew's Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening