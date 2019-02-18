You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia's corporate regulator appeals Westpac court decision

Mon, Feb 18, 2019 - 6:40 AM

BP_Westpac_180219_19.jpg
Australia's corporate regulator said on Monday it appealed a court case it lost against Westpac Banking Corp over the lender's treatment of customers during a drive to boost its pension funds.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia's corporate regulator said on Monday it appealed a court case it lost against Westpac Banking Corp over the lender's treatment of customers during a drive to boost its pension funds.

The Federal Court found last year that the bank and its funds management division had failed to treat customers honestly, but had not breached its licence, when it asked them to shift their superannuation savings into the lender's accounts.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said it appealed the decision to press for greater clarity around whether the bank had breached its licence. Westpac had no immediate comment. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Singapore Life buys payments app amid fintech consolidation

Bankers are sick of choosing sides between Qatar and Saudi Arabia

ECB rate move hinges on economic downturn's duration: Villeroy

Citigroup CEO gets US$24m as compensation in 2018

StanChart reaffirms commitment to Singapore

Singapore insurance veteran to become president-elect of UK actuarial body

Editor's Choice

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BP_Hyflux_180219_5.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

BT_20190218_MRBEST6NCF_3698530.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?

Most Read

1 Hyflux's replies to Sias raise more questions
2 Peak-hour trips in Singapore should take no more than 45 minutes by 2040, says panel
3 Singtel, StarHub shares stumble after earnings misses
4 Hot stock: ThaiBev shares surge 9% on back of stellar Q1 results; DBS maintains 'buy'
5 Hyflux CEO to contribute entire stake to restructuring plan

Must Read

BT_20190218_LMXFRAGRANCEIZLL_3698201.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b

BT_20190218_CCADVENT13_3698205.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Garage

Dialysis device startup Advent Access soothes kidney patients' pain

BT_20190218_SPTIN15_3698204.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Garage

Tin Men takes a shine to potential of IoT startup Overdrive

BP_Hyflux_180219_5.jpg
Feb 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening