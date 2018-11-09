You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Australia's Westpac fined A$3.3m over BBSW complaint

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 12:49 PM

BP_Westpac_091118_44.jpg
An Australian court fined No. 2 lender Westpac Banking Corp A$3.3 million (S$3.3 million) for unconscionable conduct in the way its traders handled a key rate for several years.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] An Australian court fined No. 2 lender Westpac Banking Corp A$3.3 million (S$3.3 million) for unconscionable conduct in the way its traders handled a key rate for several years.

Corporate regulator the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) had sought a penalty of A$58 million in a civil lawsuit but the Federal Court ruled on Friday that the amount was too high.

Westpac was accused of rigging the bank bill swap rate from 2010 to 2012. The Federal court cleared the bank in May of most accusations but upheld a charge of unconscionable conduct.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

MAS files police report against author of 'baseless and defamatory' 1MDB-related article

Venezuela arrests hundreds of currency 'speculators'

IMF warns Italy vulnerable amid rising interest rates

Federal Reserve leaves key US interest rate unchanged, notes slowing investment

DBS MAX gives SMEs a new e-payment solution

Australia's banking regulator flags higher capital requirements

Editor's Choice

BP_HKEX_091118_2.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

BP_Grab_091118_3.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Startups

Grab scores coup on Super App rivals with KBank tie-up in Thailand

BP_Singtel_091118_9.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q2 net profit falls 77% to S$667m

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
4 Raising withdrawal age for CPF may not be right or needed move
5 Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

Must Read

FPV5.png
Nov 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Sunseap to build one of the world's largest offshore floating solar farms along Straits of Johor

BP_Genting_091118_39.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore shares jump 8% in early trading after posting 46% rise in Q3 profits

BP_noble_091118_35.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Frasers Property, Genting Singapore, CDL, Sats, Stamford Land

BP_Grab_091118_3.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Startups

Grab scores coup on Super App rivals with KBank tie-up in Thailand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening