Banks' credit growth under pressure from trade spats and cooling measures
Fitch Solutions expects UOB to take biggest hit as it has largest exposure to housing loans as at Q2 2018
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S banking sector will face greater headwinds over the coming quarters from the double whammy of the latest property cooling measures and rising trade tensions between the US and China, a research house said yesterday.
Turning cautious on the sector's outlook,
