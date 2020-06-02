Banks eye permanent telecommuting for some staff

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
MOST bankers will not be flocking back to their offices as Singapore eases out of its partial lockdown this week, with major banks here looking to maintain their current work-from-home arrangements while cautiously reopening additional branches.
Many are relooking the...
