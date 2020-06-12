Banks offer selected services as more branches reopen

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
FROM Friday, OCBC Bank will resume face-to-face wealth advisory services - but only by appointment and for services linked to bancassurance, funds, structured investments and bonds.
These services will be available at 27 branches and nine OCBC Premier Banking Centres....
