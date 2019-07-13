You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Biggest crypto exchange CEO says retail still driving the rally

Sat, Jul 13, 2019 - 8:48 AM

BP_Zhao Changpeng_130719_38.jpg
"We have not seen institutions growing faster," said Zhao "CZ" Changpeng, the chief executive of Malta-based Binance.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PORTLAND] While the arrival of institutional demand is one of the most cited reasons by cryptocurrency proponents for this year's rally, the head of the world's largest online exchange says individual investors are still playing a key role in driving the dramatic price gains.

"We have not seen institutions growing faster," said Zhao "CZ" Changpeng, the chief executive of Malta-based Binance.

"What we've seen is pickup in both places. The number of institutions coming into this industry has not increased that tremendously in 2019 yet."

While both institutional and retail trading is growing at Binance, individual investors account for about 60 per cent of trading volume -- about the same percentage as last year, Mr Zhao said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That is even as companies like Facebook and JPMorgan Chase & Co have announced major digital coin efforts, which are expected to push more companies and funds to give cryptocurrencies a closer look.

This growth comes in part thanks to greater availability of margin trading. On July 11, Binance began allowing all traders to borrow up to three times the amount of money they put down, and 10,000 traders signed up on the first day, borrowing US$15 million in funds, Mr Zhao said.

Another large exchange, Bitfinex, recently allowed traders to borrow up to 100 times their deposits on certain products. Armed with more funds to speculate with, traders have driven bitcoin's price up 36 per cent since the beginning of June.

"I would say the majority of people by the end of the year will be using margin in some capacity," Mr Zhao said in a phone interview.

"It's quite safe to use to be honest. There will be more trading volume and potentially higher volatility."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

French bank Societe Generale cutting jobs in London

BlackRock is nearing a marijuana ETF as legal obstacles start to fade

US markets regulator joins calls for speedy transition away from Libor

Aberdeen to manage AIIB's US$500m ESG portfolio of Asian infrastructure bonds

Deutsche Bank pays US$197m to settle Vestia bribery case

UK banks expand influence as financial-crime rules reformed

Editor's Choice

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_JLBYD13AAA_3834459.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Transport

Warren Buffett's electric cars are here

Most Read

1 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
2 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
3 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%
4 DBS chief sees 'four or five' candidates on his succession bench
5 Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

Must Read

BT_20190713_PGBRUNCH13COLOU_3834466.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Brunch

The doctor is online: why telemedicine apps need to tread with caution

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_LLASTAR13_3834200.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Technology

Rolls-Royce, A*Star pump extra S$8m into joint lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly