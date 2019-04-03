Bitcoin hits fresh 2019 high as sudden rally shows staying power

Cryptocurrency traders may not know what caused the abrupt surge in bitcoin on Tuesday, but they're going along for the ride anyway.

[HONG KONG] Cryptocurrency traders may not know what caused the abrupt surge in bitcoin on Tuesday, but they're going along for the ride anyway.

The biggest virtual currency climbed to a fresh 2019 high on Wednesday, building on a spike on Tuesday that many market participants struggled to explain. Bitcoin increased as much as 5.9 per cent to US$5,087.54 at 11.10am in Hong Kong, according to Bloomberg composite pricing. Rivals coins including Ether and XRP also advanced.

With the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index now up more than 77 per cent from its low during the depths of last year's crash, the debate over whether virtual currency prices have bottomed is heating up.

Crypto diehards see Tuesday's surge as confirmation that a new bull market has begun, while bears argue that entrenched scepticism among regulators, institutional investors and consumers will make any rally temporary.

