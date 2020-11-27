You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Blackstone, Carlyle, others line up initial bids for Fancl Asia business: sources

Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 4:45 PM
UPDATED Fri, Nov 27, 2020 - 5:03 PM

AK_bs_2711.jpg
More than 10 entities, including buyout firms Blackstone and Carlyle, have lodged bids for skincare brand Fancl's Asia business outside Japan valuing it at close to US$1 billion, said people with direct knowledge of the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] More than 10 entities, including buyout firms Blackstone and Carlyle, have lodged bids for skincare brand Fancl's Asia business outside Japan valuing it at close to US$1 billion, said people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Bain Capital, MBK Partners, Sequoia Capital and Citic Capital are also among bidders for CMC Holdings, the sole distributor of Fancl Corp's products in Asia outside Japan, the people said, declining to be named as the information is confidential.

Chinese online retailer JD.com submitted an initial bid as well, they added.

Hong Kong-based Chris Chan, who owns CMC Holdings, appointed Morgan Stanley to sell his business in August. CMC operates over 200 stores in Greater China and South-east Asia.

Chan, CMC, Bain, Carlyle, MBK and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Blackstone, Sequoia, Citic Capital and JD.com did not immediately respond to queries for comment.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Some of the private equity firms are looking to team up with a strategic partner, the people said, adding China’s internet giants Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings have shown interest and could join a bidding group later in the process. The two companies declined to comment.

Fancl’s products are sold and marketed on Alibaba’s TMall, JD.com and Tencent’s WeChat. Fancl Corp said earlier this year it was in talks with its distributor to launch e-commerce platforms as soon as possible.

Alibaba and JD.com, respectively, generated gross merchandise volume (GMV) of 498.2 billion yuan (S$101.56 billion) and 271.5 billion yuan in this year’s Singles’ Day sales event, with Japan among the top-selling countries.

CMC is expected to finalise a shortlist for the second round of bidding by the end of next week and binding bids are due by the end of January, the people said.

The strong interest in Fancl’s business outside Japan indicate investors’ confidence in a consumption recovery in Asia, particularly in China which accounts for around 80 per cent of Fancl Asia’s revenue.

Asia accounts for 53 per cent of global skin care sales, Euromonitor data showed, with researchers generally expecting annual growth of over 5 per cent in the next five years.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 05:00 PM
Transport

HDT scraps electric-taxi business in Singapore on 'debilitating' Covid-19 hit

HDT Singapore Holding, whose electric taxis had plied the city-state's roads for about two years, is powering down...

Nov 27, 2020 04:37 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks mixed at open

[LONDON] European stock markets were mixed in opening deals on Friday in an unconvincing start to the final trading...

Nov 27, 2020 04:31 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end the week higher

[HONG KONG] Stocks rose Friday to end the week on a healthy note and extend a winning streak to six days, boosted by...

Nov 27, 2020 04:30 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea foils North Korea attempt to hack Covid-19 vaccine makers

[SEOUL] South Korea's intelligence agency foiled North Korean attempts to hack into South Korean companies...

Nov 27, 2020 04:19 PM
Life & Culture

Whiteley's 'Henri's Armchair' smashes Australian art auction record

[SYDNEY] A painting by famed Australian artist Brett Whiteley has sold at auction for A$6.25 million (S$6.17 million...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lee Foundation unit sells Haig Road property

Jumbo to buy 75% stake in Kok Kee Wanton Noodle; posts full-year S$8.2m loss

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Far East Orchard, Jumbo, Biolidics, SPH

Billionaire Ray Dalio set to open family office in Singapore

ThaiBev cautious about recovery, stays competitive with wider offerings

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for