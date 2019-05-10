You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Blackstone sets US$25b limit on oversubscribed buyout fund

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 8:23 AM

[NEW YORK] Blackstone Group set a US$25 billion cap on its latest flagship buyout fund as investors clamor to get into the offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

New York-based Blackstone has attracted more interest from investors for its eighth private equity fund than it's willing to handle, said the people. At US$25 billion, Blackstone would exceed Apollo Global Management's US$24.7 billion fund, an industry record.

Blackstone and its peers are benefiting from a robust fundraising market as investors continue to express confidence in the return potential for the asset class. Private equity firms raised US$432 billion last year, short of 2017's record haul.

While investors are concerned about high deal prices, many are upping their allocations to the asset class, according to a survey by Preqin released in April. The survey found that 68 per cent of investors were as confident as last year that private equity would deliver in 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A Blackstone spokesperson declined to comment.

Blackstone, the world's largest alternatives manager with US$512 billion in assets under management, held a first close of more than US$22 billion on its flagship fund in March.

Blackstone's global private equity business, led by Joseph Baratta since 2012, also manages funds focused on energy and investments in Asia.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

OCBC posts 11% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.23b

US corporate bond market's merger fever leaves some buyers cold

China banks cut back on new lending in April

RBA takes 'responsibilty' for currency note typo

Singapore to launch new corporate structure for investment funds

Sustainable investment can deliver solid returns over time

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BP_Genting Singapore_100519_10.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost
5 COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise

Must Read

BP_OCBC _100519_39.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC posts 11% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.23b

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BT_20190510_PWIPRO_3777514.jpg
May 10, 2019
Consumer

Wipro Consumer Care making bigger Splash in personal care market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening