You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China ex-minister sees curbing of fintech, bank tie-ups: report

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA should consider further tightening control over fintech giants by restricting the number of banks they can partner with, the Securities Times cited a former finance minister as saying.

Bad loans could rise if any platform controls too much of the market, the report cited former finance minister Lou Jiwei as saying in a speech at the China Wealth Management 50 Forum on Sunday. He cited the trillions of yuan of loans created by a platform he did not identify as an example, said the newspaper.

Other companies could also be allowed to provide similar services under the same conditions, it cited him as saying.

Mr Lou said China needs to prevent a "winner-takes-all" and "too-big-to-fail" situation in fintech, said the report.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He joined a chorus of voices from the nation's top financial regulators vowing to step up oversight over the industry's giants.

Authorities last month published draft rules overhauling the nation's microlenders, which led to the abrupt halt to Ant Group's US$35 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

China will continue to regulate its financial sector, saying that disorder poses great harm to the nation's domestic circulation growth model, Mr Lou said, cited the report. He said the country must adhere to solving financial disorder through deleveraging, the newspaper said.

He proposed that credit bonds should no longer be traded on the interbank market, which should revert to its function of providing lending, a separate report in the newspaper said. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Fear of missing out makes crypto's 350% premium look appealing

Philippine peso set for more gains in 2021 on falling imports

Danske cleared of sanctions breach, but case isn't over

Philippine peso set for more gains in 2021 on falling imports

Foreigners eye return to Japan stocks after years of selling

China could restrict bank tie-ups with fintech platforms, official suggests

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 20, 2020 08:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Appeal on removal of EH-Reit’s manager not successful: MAS

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) confirmed on Sunday that the appeal from the shareholder of Eagle...

Dec 20, 2020 07:49 PM
Companies & Markets

67% stake in Tianjin Zhong Xin's controlling shareholder to be acquired for an undisclosed sum

TIANJIN Zhong Xin Pharmaceutical Group announced on Sunday that Jinhushen Biological Medical Science and Technology...

Dec 20, 2020 04:48 PM
Government & Economy

Two Singaporeans and three PRs among 19 new imported Covid-19 cases

[SINGAPORE]  ...

UPDATED 5 hours 52 min ago
Dec 20, 2020 04:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Medical Group in talks with third party on possible share transaction, in response to query from sponsor

SINGAPORE Medical Group is in discussions with a third party regarding a possible transaction involving the company'...

Dec 20, 2020 03:46 PM
Government & Economy

Netherlands ban flights from UK after detecting new coronavirus strain

[BENGALURU] Netherlands will ban flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from Sunday as Britain detected...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Appeal on removal of EH-Reit’s manager not successful: MAS

Singapore Medical Group in talks with third party on possible share transaction, in response to query from sponsor

67% stake in Tianjin Zhong Xin's controlling shareholder to be acquired for an undisclosed sum

Netherlands ban flights from UK after detecting new coronavirus strain

Surge in privatisations as share prices remain undervalued

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for