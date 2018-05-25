You are here

China issues revised guidelines for banks' liquidity risk management

Fri, May 25, 2018 - 4:32 PM

China's banking and insurance regulator issued revised guidelines on Friday for commercial banks' liquidity risk management, part of efforts to improve supervision and risk control in the country's financial sector.

China's banking and insurance regulator issued revised guidelines on Friday for commercial banks' liquidity risk management, part of efforts to improve supervision and risk control in the country's financial sector.

Commercial banks' high quality liquidity asset adequacy ratio should reach 80 per cent by the end of 2018 and 100 per cent by the end of June 2019, respectively, according to a statement posted on the website of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).

The regulator said the revised guidelines will take effect from July 1, 2018.

