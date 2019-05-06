You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China to impose stricter policy on bad-loan recognition: Bloomberg

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 10:46 AM

[SHANGHAI] China's banking regulator has told the nation's major lenders to accelerate recognition of nonperforming loans, as officials seek to bolster the quality of lending, according to people familiar with the matter.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) in recent weeks used so-called window guidance to inform banks with nationwide operations that they must classify corporate loans overdue for more than 60 days as nonperforming, down from 90 days previously, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

It's a change that underscores policy makers' more cautious stance on curbing risks and addressing the nation's longstanding issue of understating bad debt. Chinese lenders are sitting on more than 2 trillion yuan (S$404 million) of soured loans after flooding the financial system with cheap credit for years to prop up economic growth. While a more prudent non-performing loan recognition practice will boost the industry's healthiness over the long run, it may also portend a new wave of bad loans on balance sheets and weaken some banks' capital buffers.

China's largest state-owned banks and national joint-stock banks have until later this year to meet the new requirements, the people said. The CBRIC didn't immediately reply a fax seeking comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The new requirements only apply to corporate loans and the four biggest lenders, including Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, started adopting the tougher bad-loan recognition last year, said the people.

Authorities have taken a stricter stance on dealing with China's bad-loan issues since early last year, when it forced all lenders to reclassify loans overdue for more than 90 days as non-performing. The move soon led to a record quarterly surge in soured debt and wiped out capital at some small lenders.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

China sets yuan mid-point at weakest level in two and a half months

Australia's Westpac posts worst half-year profit in six years

Junk bond market rally turns Chinese borrowers more aggressive

Singapore may allow virtual banks after Hong Kong move, DBS says

Bond traders on edge with inflation readings to shed light on Fed policy

Peso risks losing best Asia currency tag as rate-cut bets climb

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Garage

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BT_20190506_MRISETAN_3772952.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Horse deaths are threatening the racing industry in the US. Is the sport obsolete?
3 Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore
4 Hyflux says it could get S$400m from UAE utility group Utico
5 Cyber security eats into StarHub's profit

Must Read

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Garage

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Best World, 800 Super, Cordlife, Synagie

BP_DBS_060519_40.jpg
May 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore may allow virtual banks after Hong Kong move, DBS says

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening