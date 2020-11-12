You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China to step up crackdown on fintech dominance, risk controls

Fintech firms should be subject to same supervision, controls as banks: watchdog
Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Beijing

CHINA'S top banking watchdog doubled down on a renewed push to rein in financial technology companies such as Ant Group Co, promising to eliminate monopolistic practices and strengthen risk controls in the industry.

Liang Tao, a vice-chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), said at a conference in Beijing on Wednesday that fintech doesn't change the nature of the financial industry and regulators should be attentive to the risks and challenges of digitisation. Firms should be subject to the same supervision and risk management requirements as banks, he said.

Mr Liang's comments add to a widening crackdown on fintech firms, which last week derailed Ant's US$35 billion initial public offering. Regulators have roiled markets with a spate of new rules to curb their dominance and also targeted internet behemoths such as Tencent Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which owns a third of Ant.

Using big data gleaned from their hold on online payments, Ant and firms such as Tencent have grabbed market share from commercial banks in the lucrative consumer lending space by providing easier access to credit for younger users online, many of whom have little income nor credit history.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

CBIRC called for better education for borrowers and bans on inducing customers to borrow beyond their needs and means. In areas where a market monopoly can be spotted, the regulator will step up probes to ensure fair competition and market order, Mr Liang said.

Licensed financial institutions should also assess the risks of their partners and are restricted from outsourcing their information technology, risk management and internal auditing, Mr Liang said.

Other speakers at the conference, including executives from Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd and Beijing Financial Holdings Group, joined in the clampdown chorus.

Fang Wenzhong, chairman of Beijing Financial and a former CBIRC director, said none of the financial innovations have eliminated or even reduced risks. He said the Basel Accords weren't outdated, but developed from the lessons of the past financial crisis.

Those comments were in response to a speech late last month by Ant's billionaire founder Jack Ma, who compared the Basel capital rules to a club for the elderly. Ant, which operates the Alipay payments app, also spans lending, asset management and insurance.

Weeks after that speech, Mr Ma was called in to a joint meeting with regulators and told that Ant will be treated as a financial holding company and subject to capital and leverage regulations similar to banks, according to people familiar with the matter. The IPO was then called off.

"We believe the focus of this round of tightening will be establishing a new group-level regulatory framework for quasi-financial holding companies and improving and expanding the current regulations covering credit-related businesses," Daiwa analysts led by Leon Qi wrote in a note on Tuesday. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

DBS Private Bank sees strong growth in family-office services

DBS digital exchange plans stir excitement among crypto players

Rates gaming on mortgage relief in Singapore set to unwind

Bridgewater's Ray Dalio voices support for Ant IPO suspension

HKEX's Q3 profit up 52% on trading revenue, listings boost

PSA Marine bags sustainability-linked loan from DBS

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 05:30 AM
Banking & Finance

DBS Private Bank sees strong demand for family-office services

DBS Private Bank (PB) is recording a strong response to its family-office services as the pandemic drives greater...

Nov 12, 2020 12:33 AM
Transport

American Airlines to restart flights to China, bringing US weekly total to 10

[NEW YORK] American Airlines is set to restart flights to China in coming days, lifting the total number of US...

Nov 12, 2020 12:29 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong opposition quits en masse to protest new China powers

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's opposition bloc resigned en masse on Wednesday after China moved to disqualify lawmakers who...

Nov 11, 2020 11:53 PM
Government & Economy

Trump to make first appearance since losing election to Biden

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump makes his first official post-election appearance Wednesday for what should...

Nov 11, 2020 11:46 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse CEO open to deals as bank mergers accelerate

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse chief executive officer Thomas Gottstein said the bank will consider potential acquisition...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Issues hit shoppers using GrabPay at start of 11.11 sales

Hot stock: Ascendas Reit sheds 6.3% after unveiling acquisitions, S$1.2b fundraising

Australia's biggest IPO in two years to price from Friday

WeWork's chief legal officer Jennifer Berrent in talks to leave: sources

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Sembmarine, Keppel, Valuetronics, Frasers Property

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for