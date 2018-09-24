You are here

Danger in soaring foreign currency debt: BIS

US dollar strength has aggravated problems for borrowers who have to find more local currency to pay interest and repay loans in the US currency
Mon, Sep 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM
It has already caused problems in many emerging markets this year, the Switzerland-based Bank For International Settlements (BIS) said in its latest quarterly report.
London

TEN years after the 2008 financial meltdown, soaring foreign currency debt is endangering financial markets.

It has already caused problems in many emerging markets this year, the Switzerland-based Bank For International Settlements (BIS) said in its latest quarterly report

