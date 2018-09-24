Danger in soaring foreign currency debt: BIS

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
London
TEN years after the 2008 financial meltdown, soaring foreign currency debt is endangering financial markets.
It has already caused problems in many emerging markets this year, the Switzerland-based Bank For International Settlements (BIS) said in its latest quarterly report
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg