[LONDON] Euronext chief executive Stephane Boujnah said rumours that Euronext was holding merger talks with Spanish peer BME or any other European exchange were baseless.

There is no dialogue with any exchange in Europe and no offer has been made to any exchange board or shareholders, Mr Boujnah told a media conference call on Euronext's third-quarter results.

REUTERS