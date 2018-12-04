You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

EY global CEO to step down on July 1, 2019; successor to be named next month

Tue, Dec 04, 2018 - 10:19 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

file6ucb9zu23yp12md3i2ea.jpg
EY announced on Tuesday that its global chairman and chief executive Mark Weinberger will leave the accounting and professional services giant at the start of the next financial year.
PHOTO: BT FILE

EY announced on Tuesday that its global chairman and chief executive Mark Weinberger will leave the accounting and professional services giant at the start of the next financial year.

Mr Weinberger - who has served in the role since 2013 - will step down on July 1, 2019.

Pointing to "a well-defined succession process", EY said that it expects to appoint a replacement in January 2019, after vetting what it touted as a diverse slate of candidates.

Mr Weinberger, a former assistant secretary for tax policy at the United States Treasury under George W Bush, joined EY's global executive in 2008 after five years on the executive board for the Americas.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He first started out at EY's US tax department in 1987, before moving on to several government positions, including chief of staff to US President Bill Clinton's 1994 commission on tax reform. Later, his law advisory firm, Washington Counsel - which he co-founded in 1996 - was merged with an EY unit.

Mr Weinberger said in a media statement: "When I reflected on the massive changes we have navigated over the last seven years and the strong position we command to enable EY to excel in the years ahead, I realised that the time is right for me to step aside."

Among the changes cited in EY's announcement were the firm's digital transformation initiatives - which includes cyber security, artificial intelligence and data acquisitions, solutions and hiring - as well as annual revenue growth of 8.5 per cent under Mr Weinberger's leadership.

Banking & Finance

As Federal Reserve stays on track, narrowing yield curve could complicate debate

MAS unveils S$30m grant to bolster cybersecurity

Traders cast wary eye towards 2019

Europe's Santa Claus is not coming to town

About 50 financial firms in talks with Dutch central bank on Brexit

Islamic finance in Afghanistan growing, but investment options are limited: report

Editor's Choice

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

BT_20181204_YOARA4_3633875.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

ARA Asset Mgt buys Hyatt Hotels portfolio in global blitz

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leadership departures compound Asia Fashion's many ills

Most Read

1 Former Midas chairman's bungalow fetches S$30.8m in mortgagee sale
2 STI's high yield haven offers balm to painful bear grip
3 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
4 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
5 ARA buys portfolio of 38 select-service Hyatt Hotels in maiden US foray
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181204_HHSEMB4_3633754.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up

Dec 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: KLW Holdings, SembMarine, SGX, Singtel, Sunrise Shares Holdings

Dec 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

KLW investor pays S$1m due in legal claim with postdated cheque

FILES-US-CHINA-ECONOMY-TRADE-DISPUTE-143800.jpg
Dec 4, 2018
Government & Economy

US wants 'concrete' trade action from China within 90 days

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening