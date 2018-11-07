You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

France's top 3 banks prepare to cut UK staff because of Brexit

Wed, Nov 07, 2018 - 9:56 PM

doc72nx1gdt8s27ojl64p8_doc72jrr3gfznlul7xpo13.jpg
BNP Paribas SA, Credit Agricole SA and Societe Generale SA are preparing to move about 500 positions from London, mostly to Paris.
EPA

[PARIS] As Brexit looms, France's top three banks are now pressing ahead with plans to cut their staffing in the UK.

BNP Paribas SA, Credit Agricole SA and Societe Generale SA are preparing to move about 500 positions from London, mostly to Paris. The three already have investment-banking hubs in France, and a presence in many parts of Europe, to take on the incoming employees.

As with other international banks, there's no exodus, but the three banks are shifting gear as the March exit deadline gets closer.

"If some activities are better positioned tomorrow in Paris than in London, we can very easily move our teams or to hire new people in Paris," Credit Agricole Chief Financial Officer Jerome Grivet said in Bloomberg TV interview Wednesday. "All in all, Brexit is going to require some work from us," but "it's not a strategic issue."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Credit Agricole is currently preparing to relocate as many as 100 positions from London to Paris and other cities, and it will continue to adapt staffing based on business needs, Mr Grivet said.

If a hard Brexit happens, BNP Paribas would move 85 to 90 global-markets employees out of London, a spokeswoman said Monday. SocGen last week repeated it anticipates about 300 people to moves and also said it's "actively engaged" to assist a small number of employees impacted by the changes.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

New Zealand extends benchmark interest rate freeze to two years

Federal Reserve meets as US midterms election dust settles

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

Smaller deals emerge in Asia USD bond market

Pound's rally may be ignoring big risk of not getting any Brexit deal

China central bank sells first yuan bills in HK as currency pressures build up

Editor's Choice

BT_20181108_JLMAS_3610996.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

BT_20181108_GCFORUM8_3611011.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soaring US deficit a negative for equities: BlackRock chief

BP_Hi-P_081118_9.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

US-China row hits Hi-P Q3 profits

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
3 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
4 DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances
5 DBS chief flags steeper drop in mortgage loans growth this year

Must Read

BT_20181108_JLMAS_3610996.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector

BT_20181108_VIBLOOMBERG_3611018.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Government & Economy

Issues behind trade war are the real problem: Tharman

BT_20181108_GCFORUM8_3611011.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soaring US deficit a negative for equities: BlackRock chief

BP_Demetrious Johnson_081118_2.jpg
Nov 8, 2018
Startups

ONE Championship to invest up to US$50m in e-sports with partners

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening