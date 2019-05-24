You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

HK's longest-serving CEO of listed company stepping down as sons take over

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

DAVID Li, the longest-serving chief executive officer of a major Hong Kong-listed company, is stepping down from the top position at Bank of East Asia Ltd after a 38-year run.

Mr Li, 80, will withdraw from his day-to-day role as CEO from July 1 and will become executive chairman, according to a statement on Thursday. His sons Adrian Li and Brian Li will assume the roles of co-CEOs.

David Li's tenure as CEO spans a tumultuous period in Hong Kong's history, from the adoption of a dollar peg in 1983 to the Asian financial contagion and Hong Kong's handover to China in the final years of last century, followed by a seven-year property bust. During his reign, Mr Li's bank suffered a mini-run on its deposits at the height of the global financial crisis, an insider-trading scandal and a challenge from one of the world's most powerful activist investors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Li, who joined Bank of East Asia in 1969, was appointed CEO in 1981 and named chairman in 1997. His 38-year tenure marks him as the longest-serving CEO among all companies listed on the Hong Kong Composite Index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Among other long-serving current CEOs of companies in the Hang Sang Composite Index, Hengan International Group Co's Hui Lin Chit has had a 34-year run and Want Want China Holdings Ltd's Tsai Eng-Meng has been head of his firm since 1987. Benjamin Pan's tenure as CEO of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc is so far 26 years.

Hong Kong's business elite is undergoing a changing of the guard, with many of its 20th Century titans handing the running of their companies to the next generation. Li Ka-shing, founder of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, last year stepped down in favour of his son Victor, while Macau gambling tycoon Stanley Ho has let his wives and children take control of his empire.

David Li has kept Bank of East Asia independent in a city that's dominated by HSBC Holdings Plc and Chinese-owned rivals. His period in charge of the bank saw several notable challenges, including a bank run in September 2008 that saw hundreds of depositors line up outside its outlets, but which ultimately fizzled out. Earlier that year Mr Li agreed to pay US$8.1 million to settle a US probe in an insider-trading case without admitting or denying liability. He quit Hong Kong's executive council soon after the settlement.

In recent years, Bank of East Asia has been a target of Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp, which owns about 8 per cent of its stock. Mr Elliott has alleged that the lender acted improperly when issuing stock that diluted minority shareholders and cited the bank's "chronically poor performance" and "the inability of an entrenched executive management team to deliver proper value". The New York-based hedge fund started legal proceedings against the firm in 2016. That case continues.

Bank of East Asia was cut from the Hang Seng Index last year after a 34-year stay in the benchmark. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Fewer first-time defaulters in China

Consumer lender Home Credit appoints banks for over US$1b HK IPO

Britain launches investigation into failed investment firm LCF

Great Eastern offers critical illness plan insuring three generations in market first

Surprise consequence of trade war is likely fewer defaulters in China

Even with trade war, Asia bond investors sleep better at night

Editor's Choice

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

BT_20190523_JPHUAWEI_3789218.jpg
May 23, 2019
Technology

Mobile phone resellers shun Huawei handsets for now

BP_Temasek_230519_9.jpg
May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek-linked PE vehicle to issue US$600m bonds

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
4 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
5 Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

Must Read

May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech's S$130m RTO of dorm operator called off amid news of missing S$33m at law firm

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6ux8gd0csc6ske6k95q.jpg
May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline inflation edges up in April, core inflation eases

doc75h1ctf4e0j17y6sx8ts_doc6v0dknopm075lf8o8a.jpg
May 23, 2019
Transport

COE for smaller cars dives as buying stalls

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening